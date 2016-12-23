Halifax Fire recognizes local volunteer firefighters

GRAND LAKE: Seventeen volunteer firefighters from stations in Division 4 were recognized during the Division 4 volunteer firefighters awards banquet and dance, held at the Grand Lake-Oakfield Community Centre on Nov. 19.

The volunteer firefighters honoured with Firefighter of the Year, Officer of the Year, Officer’s Choice and service awards are from Station 41 (Waverley); Station 42/43 (Wellington/Grand Lake); and Station 45 (Fall River).

Winning awards from Station 41 were: Dan Baisly (Firefighter of the Year); Jeff Wight (Officer of the Year); and Gary Bures (Officer’s Choice).

From Station 42/43 (Wellington/Grand Lake) picking up awards were: Firefighter of the Year Mike Campbell; Officer of the Year Ryan Crain; and Aaron Can Nordstran, who won Officers’ Choice awards.

Stephanie Pentland won Firefighter of the Year honours from Station 45 Fall River, with Officer of the Year being awarded to Nick Yeomans while David Clark earned Officers Choice award.

Picking up years of service awards from Station 41 was Dominic Mallette for five years; Phil Saltarieo 10 years; Ian Smith 25 years. For Station 42 service winners included Mike Campbell for five years and 30 years for Mark Rothwell.

Mike Dodge from Station 45 picked up his five years of service award, as did Tom Malone and Jason MacInnis.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com