Haworth named Athlete of the Week

WAVERLEY: A volleyball player from Waverley has been selected as the G2 Athlete of the Week for Dalhousie University for the week ending Feb. 5.

Tori Haworth, a medical science student at Dalhousie, helped the Volleyball Tigers to a 2-1 won-loss record over the Memorial Sea-Hawks during the weekend of Atlantic University Sport (AUS) women’s volleyball action.

The second-year middle blocker, a graduate of Lockview High, had 27 kills in the three matches, while adding seven blocks. She also had nine digs for 31.5 points.

Haworth currently leads the AUS in hitting percentage with a .305.

