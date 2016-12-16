LAKEVIEW: A Lakeview modern/contemporary dancer is excited and honoured to have been one of three local recipients of scholarships from the Nova Scotia Talent Trust (NSTT).

Lucie Schmidt credited the seven years she had at the Leica Hardy School of Dance in Dartmouth with her being able to move on and attend the School of Toronto Dance Theater this fall with her technique, work ethic, and passion for dance already in place.

“This gave the teachers there the ability to truly work with and teach me to the largest possible extent,” said Schmidt. “But without receiving NSTT’s generous scholarship of $1,275, I would not be able to attend this program with the same ease of mind and financial security that I have now.”

It was Schmidt’s first application to the NSTT for a scholarship and the organization’s website and information was open and easily accessible that it made the whole process so much more welcoming and encouraging, she said.

Schmidt said she is both extremely grateful and thrilled to be a recipient this year.

“The funding they pour into our arts community in Nova Scotia is to me truly admirable in a country where funding for the arts can often be pushed aside for other things,” she said. “So as an artist, to feel that the career I have chosen to pursue is appreciated and valued is amazing.

NSTT has provided support to so many incredibly talented artists over the years and that makes it very exciting to be included in this honour with so many other wonderful people. It feels almost like we are one big family.”

Schmidt said as a dance student studying away from home full time at an intense post-secondary program, any monetary support goes a long way.

“It gives me more financial security and one less thing to worry about, which then provides me with the opportunity to focus more on my craft and less about expenses,” she explained. “It also allows me to have enough support to not have to worry when our teachers tells our class we all need to acquire knee pads to protect our knees for floor work by next week. Or when we have a nutritional workshop and I want to be able to purchase the sometimes expensive but also more nutritional and healthy food I require as an athletic artist.

“NSTT has given me the support and encouragement to really pursue my passion for this art form to my fullest self.”

She said NSTT checks in with her to see how her studies are going and if she has any upcoming events to share with them so they can help promote it.

“They invest a whole lot more than money in each of their recipients,” said Schmidt. “I am so happy to be one of them this year.”

