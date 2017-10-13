Medals of success for TKD athletes

By
Pat Healey
-
Paula Brachvogel (right) and Andrea Creighton with their medals pose for a photo with Master Bill Stoerig. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Two Fall River Taekwon-Do (FRTKD) athletes have returned from the ITF Open World Championships, held in the Netherlands late last month, with a slew of hardware.

Paula Brachvogel brought home two medals—a gold in patterns and bronze in sparring—while Andrea Creighton came back to N.S. with bronze in patterns from her division.

The trek to Barneveld, Netherlands began almost a year ago for the two, Creighton who is 4th Dan and Brachvogel a 2nd Dan. They trained continually up to a few days before leaving to represent Canada, N.S., and FRTKD at the world championships.

Paula Brachvogel and Andrea Creighton had a special welcome back sign made by those at St. Thomas Anglican Church in Fall River recognizing their three medal performance at the ITF World Championships. The two pose in front of the sign. (Submitted photo)

“Too many to count days and nights in and out of the do-jang were spent perfecting their skill sets and technique as they drove themselves to up their game,” said Master Bill Stoerig. “Numerous highs and lows were experienced: physically and emotionally tired, frustrated, sore, angry, but sometimes extremely happy when things clicked. And then it time to pack up the nerves and tension and head off to the Netherlands for the tournament.”

More than 35 countries and 1,500 competitors were participating at the world championships in the Netherlands.

Stoerig said when the results were announced the anxious and nervous feelings were replaced by sheer pride and immense joy at how well they had performed.

“It can’t get any better than that,” said Master Stoerig. “At home in Fall River the gang was on pins and needles awaiting the results and how proud they were when it was announced.”

He had praise for the duo.

“You’re both outstanding role models and an inspiration to all,” said Stoerig. “What a terrific accomplishment representing the do-jang, Fall River, Nova Scotia and Canada – amazing.”

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com

