WAVERLEY: A second motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle resulted in the driver sustaining serious injuries on May 17.

At 5:38 p.m., firefighters and Halifax District RCMP responded to the 900 block of Waverley Road, near Spider Lake subdivision, for the crash.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Jade Spence said the 52-year-old driver from Lower Sackville appeared to have lost control, driven off the road, and hit a tree.

“The male was transported to the QEII in Halifax with serious injuries,” said Cpl. Spence.

Cpl. Spence said a RCMP Traffic Analyst examined the scene. The road was closed temporarily, but has since re-opened.

The cause and circumstances of the collision are still under investigation.

This was the second serious motorcycle collision today in Waverley. Earlier May 17, just before 10 a.m., a motorcycle and a pickup truck collided resulting in the death of the 42-yr-old driver of the motorcycle.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com