Pat Healey
LOWER SACKVILLE: Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest who damaged windows of a vehicle.

Person of interest sought by police. (RCMP photo)

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 17, a male was observed on surveillance video walking in to the parking lot of an automotive repair business on Sackville Dr. The male proceeded to break the windows of a 1987 Oldsmobile Cutlass with a green handled hammer. He left the area without damaging any other vehicles.

Anyone with information about this person of interest is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text TIP202 + your message to ‘CRIMES’ (274637) or submit tips by Secure Web Tips at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.

