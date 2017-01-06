FLETCHERS LAKE: RCMP are searching for two unknown men following a home invasion in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in Fletchers Lake.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson, spokesman with Halifax District RCMP, said late on the afternoon of Jan. 6 that police received a call at 2:30 a.m. of the incident taking place at a residence on Lorne Paul Drive, which is off of Holland Road.

“Initial investigation indicated that two unknown males forced their way into the residence while two other males were at home,” said Cpl. Hutchinson. “One of the occupants ran from the home to call 911 while the other had a brief struggle with one of the suspects.”

Both suspects fled from the scene, Cpl. Hutchinson said, adding no one was injured during the incident.

He said that the Halifax Regional Police K-9 Unit searched for the suspects but did not locate them. The RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section also assisted with the investigation.

Cpl. Hutchinson said the investigation is ongoing and is now being led by the Integrated General Investigation Section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020. Should you wish to remain anonymous, tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or texting a tip – Tip 202 + your message to 274637.

phealey@enfieldweeklypress.com