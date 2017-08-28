WINDSOR JUNCTION: The memory of Dan Franklin will continue to live on at the Windsor Junction Community Centre.

Under bright sunshine and before a crowd of young and old, including ball players just getting their start in the LWF Minor Baseball system, a re-dedication was held complete with a new sign and cake for Franklin.

“I think he would be so honoured,” said Terry Caldwell, Dan’s sister. “He would say he wasn’t deserving of such an honour. My heart ached last night when Evan threw that pitch. Danny had to miss out on so much of life. Not walking his daughter down the aisle, never knowing his grandchildren.”

The family of Franklin was among those in attendance.

“Dan would be so pleased and proud to have been honoured this way,” Dan’s daughter Erin said to the crowd as she choked back tears.

Before the Mosquito AA baseball game between the Tri-County Rangers and Bridgewater Bulldogs on Aug. 9, Evan Franklin, Scott Franklin’s youngest son, threw out the ceremonial first pitch to Erin Anderson’s husband Blair, who was behind home plate. That completed the ceremony re-dedicating the field to Franklin.

Dan was an employee with N.S. Power when he was killed at a work-site in Enfield in March of 1997. He was a strong advocate for safety on his job, often pushing management for safer equipment. Sadly, it was a recalled part was installed on the boom of his truck and failed while he was working on lines in Enfield March 7, 1997.

Dan played baseball and hockey in his youth, then later became an avid water skier. He loved to hunt and fish. He was a real handyman around the house. He loved the water, whether it be on the lake where he lived, or down south.

Terry said the family is very honoured to see the ball field named after him.

“It’s such a beautiful area,” she said. “So many emotions stirred up. It might have been 20 years ago, but at times it seems so raw.

“I know this honour means a lot to Scott and Erin. Our family is very thankful that the WJCC have re-dedicated the fields in Danny’s name.”

Photos were taken of the family before they made their way up to the WJCC, where cake was served. It was only fitting that Camryn Andersen, Erin’s daughter, along with Dan’s sister Debbie Mossman, cut the cake.

