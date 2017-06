FALL RIVER: A recount of the votes cast during the May 30 provincial election has determined the outcome stays the same in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank.

On election night, Liberal incumbent Bill Horne was declared the winner at about 1:30 a.m., beating PC candidate Dan McNaughton by 66 votes.

After the recount, the final tally will stand at a 65 vote win after Justice Robertson determined two votes-one for Horne and one for Green Candidate Anthony Edmonds-should have been rejected.