Suburban U13AA boys, girls capture Atlantic gold

FALL RIVER: There’s a lot of gold in the Fall River area – thanks to players on two local soccer teams.

The Suburban FC U13AA boys soccer team defeated rival Halifax Dunbrack 3-1 in the Atlantic club championship final to grab the banner and gold medal.

Miles Warme, Liam McCara, Ethan Larsen had the goals for the winners.

The boys with their medals and banner. (Submitted photo)

Meanwhile in NL, the Suburban FC U13AA girls participated in their Atlantic club championship over the weekend.

The girls came out with the 3-0 win over NL in the championship final.

Both the boys and girls squads had several players from the local area on their rosters.

