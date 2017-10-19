FALL RIVER: They played their hearts out and having nothing to be down about, but the lucky bounces just weren’t on the side of the Georges P. Vanier Vipers girls soccer team on Oct. 17.

PHOTOS: Vipers, Sackville Heights in game action

Against Sackville Heights in the Central zone championship final, Lucy Phillips opened the scoring for the Vipers, who had several good chances but couldn’t finish.

Meanwhile, Sackville Heights evened the game late in the second half when the ball just eluded the outreached arm of Viper Ellie Lancaster, who was solid between the pipes for the Vipers.

There was no scoring in the two over time periods, resulting in the game going to the shootout. Sackville scored on three of their four shooters, while it was just Phillips to get it past the Sackville Heights goalie.

Kudos on a great season to the Viper girls, and good luck to Sackville Heights as they continue on in their push for the Junior High school girls soccer championship.

The boys team lost in their semi-final match and did not advance.