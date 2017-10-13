Vipers girls win, boys lose in soccer semi-final play

FALL RIVER: It was a day of mixed results for the Georges P. Vanier Junior High boys and girls soccer teams on Oct. 11.

PHOTOS: Vipers battle AJ Smeltzer

In semi-final play, the Viper boys travelled to Sackville and MET Field to battle Sackville Heights Junior High. The boys had a tough game and fought hard, only to lose in extra time.

Meanwhile, at GP Vanier on a sunny afternoon, the Vanier Viper Girls defeated A.J. Smeltzer Junior High 6-1 to punch their ticket to the Central final against a winner to be determined between Leslie Thomas and Sackville Heights, which was to be played after the Vipers game.

The central final is scheduled for Oct. 16 with the zone final set for Oct. 18 at Five Bridges. Regionals are set for Oct. 23.

Reporter Pat Healey was at the girls game and snapped some photos so check them out in our Photo Gallery.