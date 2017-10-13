Vipers girls win, boys lose in soccer semi-final play

By
Pat Healey
-
(Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: It was a day of mixed results for the Georges P. Vanier Junior High boys and girls soccer teams on Oct. 11.

PHOTOS: Vipers battle AJ Smeltzer

Lucy Phillips leaps to knock the ball towards a teammate (Healey photo)

In semi-final play, the Viper boys travelled to Sackville and MET Field to battle Sackville Heights Junior High. The boys had a tough game and fought hard, only to lose in extra time.

Meanwhile, at GP Vanier on a sunny afternoon, the Vanier Viper Girls defeated A.J. Smeltzer Junior High 6-1 to punch their ticket to the Central final against a winner to be determined between Leslie Thomas and Sackville Heights, which was to be played after the Vipers game.

The central final is scheduled for Oct. 16 with the zone final set for Oct. 18 at Five Bridges. Regionals are set for Oct. 23.

Reporter Pat Healey was at the girls game and snapped some photos so check them out in our Photo Gallery.

SHARE
Previous articleMedals of success for TKD athletes
Next articleVipers host cross country meet
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
http://TheLaker.ca
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR