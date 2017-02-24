Youth give back to Beacon House

By
Pat Healey
-

FALL RIVER: Youth in Fall River took time to give back on Wednesday night, Feb. 22. They are in the catechism class at St. Rose of Lima Church in Fall River.
The class raised $640 through bake sales and went to purchase goods for Beacon House at Mason’s (Fall River KwikWay). The final tally was $754.11, with a $10 donation from a customer to the store. Mehsen covered the remainder of the total.
Owner Mehsen Nakad and employee Jenni Dube were on hand to help ring in the purchases and provide hot chocolate.
Look for a story on what the youth did and why coming shortly on The Laker’s website www.thelaker.ca and in the April issue of the paper.

SHARE
Previous articleMcNaughton to carry PC banner
Next articlePC Leader Baillie impressed with Fall River residents
Pat Healey
Pat Healey
Pat has grown up in East Hants, having called Milford, and now Enfield home. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2001, and has spent time at newspapers in NL and Alberton and Summerside, PEI before becoming a reporter/photographer at The Weekly Press/The Laker in October 2008. He has a rescue kitty named Asha that is much loved—and spoiled. Pat is also our "social engagement guru." Check him out on twitter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR