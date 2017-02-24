Youth give back to Beacon House

FALL RIVER: Youth in Fall River took time to give back on Wednesday night, Feb. 22. They are in the catechism class at St. Rose of Lima Church in Fall River.

The class raised $640 through bake sales and went to purchase goods for Beacon House at Mason’s (Fall River KwikWay). The final tally was $754.11, with a $10 donation from a customer to the store. Mehsen covered the remainder of the total.

Owner Mehsen Nakad and employee Jenni Dube were on hand to help ring in the purchases and provide hot chocolate.

