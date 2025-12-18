$3.6M flood mitigation project to protect Highway 2 in Fall River

MP Braedon Clark. (Dagley Media photo)

FALL RIVER: Highway 2 will see significant flood protection improvements following a $3.6 million investment from the federal government and the Halifax Regional Municipality aimed at reducing the risk of damage from increasingly frequent heavy rainfall events.

The funding targets three flood-prone sections of Highway 2:

from Holland Road to Howe Avenue,

from Coach Avenue to civic address #3476 Highway 2, and

from Fall River Road to Miller Lane.

Heavy precipitation has routinely caused flooding in these areas, impacting private properties, residences, and the highway corridor itself.

The project will focus on increasing the capacity of the existing drainage system to better manage stormwater during extreme weather.

Planned upgrades include widening culverts, improving drainage systems, and strengthening roadside protections, all designed to accommodate higher stormwater flows and reduce flood risk.

Funding for the project includes $1.4 million from the federal government and $2.2 million from Halifax Regional Municipality, supported through the federal Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

Speaking with The Laker News during an interview on Dec. 18 in Fall River, MP Braedon Clark (Sackville–Bedford–Preston) said the investment is a necessary response to changing climate conditions and long-standing community concerns.

“Extreme weather events cause damage to both private property and public infrastructure alike,” Clark said.

“The federal government is committed to funding projects like this one in Fall River that will ensure people’s homes and our roads and highways are better protected against flooding from heavy rainfalls, which are getting worse and more frequent.”

Clark said the goal is to address flooding proactively, rather than responding after damage has already occurred.

“Upgrading stormwater infrastructure — widening culverts, improving drainage, and adding protection along roadsides — helps protect private homes and businesses from flooding, which unfortunately is becoming more common,” he said.

While tendering and construction timelines have not yet been finalized, Clark said the investment will help reduce long-term costs and stress for residents.

“$1.4 million is a lot of money,” he said, “but it’s far less than the cost of repairing or replacing infrastructure after it’s been washed away.”

Clark also pointed to the importance of cooperation between different levels of government in moving large infrastructure projects forward.

“When we’re all rowing in the same direction, we can actually get things done,” he said.

Beyond the physical upgrades, Clark said the funding offers reassurance to residents who live with the ongoing risk of flooding.

“When you live in an area where flooding is a real possibility, there’s always that low-level anxiety in the back of your mind,” he said.

“This investment helps give people peace of mind, knowing governments are responding to a serious issue.”