Halifax Water addresses commentary regarding its financial management 

HALIFAX: Halifax Water is addressing recent public comments about its financial management and rate-setting process to reaffirm its commitment to transparency and accountability.

The financial statements of Halifax Water are audited by an independent audit by Doane Grant Thornton LLP.

Doane Grant Thornton LPP opinion dated September 25, 2025, states,

“In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Halifax Water as at March 31, 2025, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Accounting Standards)”.

Further, in its December 16, 2025, decision on Halifax Water’s General Rate Application (GRA), the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board (the Board) expressed confidence in Halifax Water’s operations, financial integrity, and transparency, stating:

“In their appearances before the Board, Halifax Water staff were well-prepared, professional, and competent. The Board has found no reason to question the day-to-day financial activities and transactions at Halifax Water. Extensive and thorough information was provided.”

While the Board approved a rate increase to address rising costs and infrastructure needs, it also requested adjustments to certain proposals to avoid a significant rate increase for customers.

Halifax Water respects this decision and is recalculating certain aspects of our proposal in accordance with the Board’s directives.

Separate Code of Conduct Allegations

Separately, Halifax Water is investigating alleged concerns related to our Code of Conduct. This matter is unrelated to the Board’s decision and is being reviewed by an independent third party to ensure a fair and thorough process. This is a personnel matter, which we will not discuss publicly at this time. However, if required, appropriate actions will be taken.

Commitment to Accountability and Transparency

As a municipally owned, not-for-profit utility, Halifax Water reinvests every dollar collected through rates into operating, maintaining and improving essential water, wastewater, and stormwater services for HRM residents. We remain dedicated to:

· Transparency in financial and operational practices

· Affordability and sustainability in rate-setting

· High service standards for our customers

