FALL RIVER: A movie that was written and composed by a Fall River resident is set to be played locally in Halifax.

A Christmas Dollhouse Musical movie, which also had parts of it filmed in the Fall River area, is written, and composed by Vladimir Sitnikov and Cheryl Edgett while being produced by Halifax-based Talent Studios. It’s inspired by a novel of same name by Halifax writer Richard Rudnicki.

Sitnikov said in an interview with The Laker News that it’s based on a true story that took place in Nova Scotia during the 1930’s.

“The story is a reflection of friendship, forgiveness, kindness, celebration and community during the Christmas season in Nova Scotia,” he said.

“The production brings together a beautiful musical score, talented young cast, captivating set and costumes, brilliant musicianship, and exciting dance>

Back in 2017 Sitnikov came across the book A Christmas Dollhouse. He said it’s a beautiful Christmas story.

“My friend, songwriter Cheryl Edgett and I decided to make a musical based on this novel,” said Sitnikov.

Poster for the musical movie. (Submitted photo)

He said they wrote the script and 12 original songs; then recorded those songs at the Scott Ferguson’s studio FMP Matrix in Dartmouth.

The soundtrack features amazing local singers and musicians, such as Cheryl Edgett, Melanie Cameron, Mike Cowie, Shannon Quinn and more.

“We presented the play in theatres across Nova Scotia in 2019 and 2020 before taking a break because of Covid,” he said.

In 2022, a few of their friends and supporters put together a small budget, mostly provided by Leanne Children’s Foundation and Keyser family of Wellington.

That allowed them to film during winter 2022-2023 in Fall River, Halifax, and Bedford.

Music scenes were filmed at St. John’s United Church in Fall River.

Sitnikov said approximately 100 people took part in this project: actors, singers, musicians, dancers, tech crew, volunteers, etc.

A Christmas Dollhouse Musical movie has three local showing dates. Dec. 1 at Halifax Central Library and Dec. 5-6 at The Bus Stop Theatre in Halifax; and Dec. 17 in Mahone Bay.

Tickets are available at either location to see the movie or on Eventbrite by searching for it.