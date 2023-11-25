From a press release

TRURO: People and businesses in the Truro area will benefit from improved road safety and travel times with the construction of a new roundabout at a busy intersection in the community.

Nova Scotia, the federal government, and Town of Truro will invest a total of $2.8 million in the project at McClures Mills Road and Willow Street.

“As a government, we are committed to road safety, and this investment will help to ease traffic congestion in a safe and efficient manner for motorists in the Truro area,” said David Ritcey, MLA for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River, on behalf of Public Works Minister Kim Masland.

“Improving the flow of traffic at this busy three-way intersection will improve productivity for the local business community and support future growth of the town’s industrial park.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The project will be designed to ease the current traffic congestion for almost 40,000 vehicles passing through daily and is expected to be completed by late 2024.



Quotes:

“The construction of the McClures Mills Road and Willow Street roundabout announced today is one of many meaningful infrastructure projects we invest in with our partners across Canada.

This investment will help people get where they need to go safely in Truro and will improve the commutes of the many Nova Scotians who will use this daily.”

– Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

ADVERTISEMENT:

“The Town of Truro has been committed to developing a roundabout in this location for many years.

“Through partnership with our federal and provincial government partners, we’re able to make this project a reality and appreciate being able to make this announcement.

“This investment in our community will have significant positive benefits.”

– Mayor Bill Mills, Town of Truro



Quick Facts:

— Nova Scotia is investing about $950,000, the Government of Canada more than $1.1 million and the Town of Truro about $760,000

— the contract for the roundabout will be tendered by the Town of Truro