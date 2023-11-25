HALIFAX: The President & CEO of the IWK Foundation has been named a 2023 Canada’s Most Admired CEO recipient by the group who puts on the awards.

Waterstone Human Capital, Canada’s leading cultural talent advisory firm, announced the naming of Gillivan as a recipient on Nov. 23 in a press release.

She was selected in the Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector as part of the Canada’s Most Admired™ Program.

“The 2023 Canada’s Most Admired award recipients exemplify how culture drives performance, especially in the face of economic uncertainty and other recruitment and retention challenges,” said Marty Parker, President and CEO of Waterstone Human Capital and Chair of the Canada’s Most Admired™ program.

“This year’s winners are leveraging culture to drive growth and success and in today’s highly competitive talent market through the acquisition, retention, and optimization of high-performance leaders, teams, and corporate cultures.”

This award honours the country’s most admired CEOs—those who recognize culture isn’t just connected to performance; it drives performance in a way that cannot be achieved through other means.

Award winners are recognized in five categories including Enterprise, Mid-Market, Growth, Emerging, and the Non-Profit and Broader Public Sector.

“Jennifer is a fearless leader, tireless supporter and a true advocate for the health and well-being of our Maritime women, children and families. In all of Jennifer’s work with the IWK Foundation and beyond, she sets an example of passion, dedication, and commitment that is to be both admired and emulated,” said Wendy Griffin, Chair, IWK Foundation Board of Trustees.

“On behalf of the IWK Foundation and its Board of Trustees, we are so proud that Jennifer is being recognized with this tremendous national honour.”

Jennifer joined the IWK Foundation in 2012 and together with her amazing team, has worked diligently to ensure access to world-class health care for Maritime women and children. They also played a critical role in the creation of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations (CCHF) of which the IWK Foundation is a proud co-owner.

Jennifer recently concluded her term as Chair of this national organization that has grown to be the single largest non-government funder of children’s health in Canada.

“I am deeply grateful for the honour of this award which I accept on behalf of the IWK Foundation team and our generous community of donors,” said Gillivan.

“Together we are creating a profound impact on the lives of Maritime patients and families while building a legacy of exceptional health care for generations, both now and for years to come.”

“This year’s winning leaders and organizations actively craft culture in alignment with their purpose and values every day, and help drive culture as competitive advantage,” continues Parker.

“On behalf of Waterstone Human Capital and our partners, we look forward to celebrating this year’s winners and the impact culture is having on their success.”