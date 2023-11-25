Beaver Bank, East Hants athletes representing N.S. in Ottawa

BEAVER BANK: Several track and field athletes from the East Hants and Beaver Bank areas were among those named to the Nova Scotia team by Athletics Nova Scotia.
Abby Lewis of Beaver Bank; Zack Rogers of East Hants; and Anna Carruthers also of Beaver Bank are the three names who we’re aware of that are from the communities we cover.
Rogers attends Hants East Rural High School in Milford. Lewis and Carruthers go to Lockview High.
All three are members of Athletics East track and field (formerly Chebucto).
The three and team N.S. are in Ottawa for the 2023 Canadian National Cross Country Championships taking place Nov. 25.
Carruthers will compete in the Under-18 women’s category; Rogers in the Under-18 men’s event.
It was not listed as to which category Lewis would compete in.
Representing Team NS will be:
U18 Women
Anna Carruthers – Athletics East
Sarah Wallace – StFX
Poppy Moon – Athletics East
Elisa Arteaga – Athletics East
Zoe Mosher – Bluenose Athletics
U18 Men
Connor Amero – Athletics East
Conlan Mackenzie – StFX
Calder Mackenzie – StFX
Graham Sauer – Athletics East
Zack Rogers – Athletics East
Jack MacNeil – PCA
U20 Men
Silas Conlin-Morse – Valley Athletics
Griffin Gamble – Athletics East
Mathew Lawton – Athletics East
Baleyon Wolfe – Truro Lions
Joining them in competing will be:
Jeff Gorman – Unattached
Luka Chaisson – Athletics East
Hudson Grimshaw-Surette – Southwest Nova
Kieran McDonald – Slow Ships
Abby Lewis – Athletics East
Sharlane MacLeod – Unattached