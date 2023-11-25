Beaver Bank, East Hants athletes representing N.S. in Ottawa

BEAVER BANK: Several track and field athletes from the East Hants and Beaver Bank areas were among those named to the Nova Scotia team by Athletics Nova Scotia.

Abby Lewis of Beaver Bank; Zack Rogers of East Hants; and Anna Carruthers also of Beaver Bank are the three names who we’re aware of that are from the communities we cover.

Rogers attends Hants East Rural High School in Milford. Lewis and Carruthers go to Lockview High.

All three are members of Athletics East track and field (formerly Chebucto).

Abby Lewis runs as Halifax Harbour is in the backdrop. (Submitted file photo)

The three and team N.S. are in Ottawa for the 2023 Canadian National Cross Country Championships taking place Nov. 25.

Carruthers will compete in the Under-18 women’s category; Rogers in the Under-18 men’s event.

It was not listed as to which category Lewis would compete in.

Representing Team NS will be:

U18 Women

Anna Carruthers – Athletics East

Sarah Wallace – StFX

Poppy Moon – Athletics East

Elisa Arteaga – Athletics East

Zoe Mosher – Bluenose Athletics

U18 Men

Connor Amero – Athletics East

Conlan Mackenzie – StFX

Calder Mackenzie – StFX

Graham Sauer – Athletics East

Zack Rogers – Athletics East

Jack MacNeil – PCA

U20 Men

Silas Conlin-Morse – Valley Athletics

Griffin Gamble – Athletics East

Mathew Lawton – Athletics East

Baleyon Wolfe – Truro Lions

Joining them in competing will be:

Jeff Gorman – Unattached

Luka Chaisson – Athletics East

Hudson Grimshaw-Surette – Southwest Nova

Kieran McDonald – Slow Ships

Abby Lewis – Athletics East

Sharlane MacLeod – Unattached