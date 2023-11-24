FALL RIVER: A golf coach from Fall River has been announced by Golf Canada as part of the coaching staff for the 2024 men’s and women’s Team Canada – NextGen and Team Canada squads.

Jeff MacDonald, who calls Fall River home, was among the 10 coaches named to the teams, along with 39 amateur athletes.

Besides MacDonald, The Team Canada – NextGen coaching staff is led by Head Coach Robert Ratcliffe (Qualicum Beach, B.C.) with support from Assistant Coaches Jennifer Ha (Calgary, Alta.) and Darcy Dhillon (Red Deer, Alta.).

The Team Canada – NextGen program supports juniors and young amateurs who are transitioning to college golf.

The Team Canada program supports a group of experienced amateurs who are on the path towards professional golf along with a group of young professional golfers who are building their careers as touring pros.

Tristian Mullally of Dundas, Ont. will continue as the Head of National Talent Identification overseeing the national talent identification system that was established in 2022.

In this role, Mullaly provides support to a promising group of younger junior golfers (11 – 16 years old) and their existing coaching teams to grow the pool of future Team Canada prospects.

The NextGen team features 15 returning players and eight new members for 2024.

The boys team features 2023 Canadian Junior Boys Champion, Alex Zhang, two-time Canadian Junior Boys Champion, JP Parr along with 2023 tournament winners, Isaiah Ibit (NextGen Ontario) and Matthew Javier (Team Canada – NextGen Selection Camp).

The girls team features all three members of Canada’s winning side at the 2023 World Junior Girls Championship: Vanessa Borovilos, Anna Huang and Vanessa Zhang.

Reigning Canadian Junior Girls Champion, Eileen Park, will be joining the team for the first time in 2024.