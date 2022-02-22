HALIFAX STANFIELD: N.S. and B.C. both offer endless natural beauty to explore, and soon it will be even easier for travellers to enjoy

what each coast has to offer with Air Canada’s new, non-stop service between Halifax and Vancouver.

Starting May 1, Air Canada will offer non-stop flights between Halifax Stanfield and Vancouver International Airport (YVR) with service up to five times weekly.

“We’re delighted to welcome Air Canada’s new flight between Halifax and Vancouver,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA). “This new service is a positive step towards strengthening our domestic connectivity, providing more choice for our passengers, and boosting tourism to the region. It also provides Atlantic Canadians with convenient connections to western North America, Asia, and the South Pacific.

“We sincerely thank Air Canada for their commitment and confidence in Halifax Stanfield and our market.”

The Feb. 22 announcement marks an important milestone in the long-standing relationship between Air Canada and Halifax Stanfield. Air Canada has served the Halifax community for 81 years and adding connectivity to the west coast is a natural fit for Canada’s flagship carrier.

“We are excited to offer a new service between Halifax and Vancouver, connecting two beautiful cities on the Atlantic and Pacific coasts that are very popular tourist destinations with five flights per week starting May 1.

“As border measures are easing and countries are reopening, our customers are ready to travel, reconnect with families and friends, and rediscover what Canada has to offer. We encourage you to start planning your trip as we look forward to welcoming you onboard,” said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning & Revenue Management at Air Canada.

As HIAA works towards recovery from the ongoing effects of the pandemic, Air Canada’s announcement comes at a pivotal time for the airport.

“At Halifax Stanfield, connecting means the world, and this new service helps achieve that by enabling Atlantic Canadians to easily visit loved ones and clients they’ve been separated from for the past two years,” said Carter. “We can’t wait to see more Bluenosers headed on their way to visit the west coast and welcome more visitors from B.C. to our beautiful province.”

Route Details

• Service from Halifax Stanfield to YVR begins Sunday, May 1, 2022.

• The flight will depart Halifax at 0930 and arrive in Vancouver at 1213. The flight will depart Vancouver at 2215 and arrive in Halifax at 0758.

Other Routes in Air Canada’s Network

Current

Deer Lake

Gander

Montreal

St. John’s

Toronto

Ottawa

Restarting

Calgary: Resuming April 30

Goose Bay: Resuming April 30

London (Heathrow): Resuming April 30

Boston: Resuming June 24