Simmonds puts name forward for N.S. Liberal leadership

PRESTON: The MLA for Preston has announced her bid to be the next leader of the Liberal Party of Nova Scotia.

In a press release on Feb. 4, Angela Simmonds announced her bid to lead the Nova Scotia Liberal Party. Simmonds is an award-winning social justice advocate, accomplished lawyer, and successful small business owner who was first elected in 2021.

“Members deserve a leader with integrity who will inspire all Nova Scotians, and make them proud of our government again,” said Simmonds. “To win the next election the Liberal Party must make space for new talent, and work to stay in touch with Nova Scotians.”

Simmonds knows the importance of hard work and that leaders only succeed when they can balance many priorities. At 18, she became a mother and wrote her final high school exams with her youngest son on her lap.

In her early 20s, she paused her post-secondary studies to help run the family business when her father passed away

.“Like most Nova Scotians, I want our communities to thrive and our kids to grow up in a place with a foundation of fairness,” Simmonds said. “I am running because I want this generation and the next to be able to afford to live here, buy a home, start a family, build businesses and welcome newcomers who share our values and teach us new things.”

Simmonds returned to finish her education after 12 years as a small business owner, completing law school at Dalhousie while raising three children.

She joined Nova Scotia Legal Aid and pursued justice for underserved communities. She credits her grassroots approach to policy development to her equity work at the Nova Scotia Barrister’s Society, and to her role as the first-ever Executive Director of the Land Titles Initiative.

“I have not been preparing my whole life to lead this Party, but my life has definitely been preparing me.”

Simmonds was the first to throw her name in the race. Zach Churchill announced Feb. 22 he was also seeking the role.