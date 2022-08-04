Air cargo logistics park officially opened at Halifax Stanfield

From a release

HALIFAX STANFIELD: Atlantic Canada’s largest air cargo processing facility is officially opened.

At Halifax Stanfield Airport on Aug. 4, the ribbon was cut at the new Halifax Stanfield Air Cargo Logistics Park (ACLP).

HIAA was joined by Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and MP for Central Nova; Sackville-Cobequid MLA and Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Steve Craig; HRM Mayor Mike Savage; Kings-Hants MP Kody Blois; air cargo tenants, cargo logistics chain partners, and other stakeholders to celebrate the grand opening of the park.

Funding for the construction of the ACLP was first announced in 2018 by the Government of Canada, which contributed $18 million of the total project cost of $36 million through the National Trade Corridors Fund. Funding for the project was also provided by the Government of Nova Scotia ($5 million) and HIAA ($13 million).

The ACLP includes a new building with cold storage space, cargo processing facilities and offices, which has been fully leased to two tenants: Cargojet and First Catch Fisheries. Five new cargo aircraft aprons, or parking spaces, were also constructed alongside the building.

This infrastructure expansion complements existing cargo processing capabilities offered at Halifax Stanfield by Gateway Facilities and other service providers, enabling more commercial and logistics businesses in Atlantic Canada to connect to global air cargo opportunities.

With a total of eight cargo aircraft aprons, cold storage capabilities, and other logistics enhancements, the ACLP increases capacity and

improves efficiency for global cargo carriers operating at Halifax Stanfield, contributing to economic activity.

In 2021, 34,769 metric tonnes of cargo, valued at $496 million, were processed at Halifax Stanfield. According to the latest Halifax Stanfield economic impact report, in 2020 cargo exports contributed $664 million to the provincial economy.

Quotes

“Our investment in the Air Cargo Logistics Park will have a tremendous economic impact on our Province’s economy. This project put people to work in our communities during the construction phase, and will support thousands of jobs every year going forward as more Nova Scotia businesses gain access to international markets. This is a good thing for the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, and a good thing for Nova

Scotia.” – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada and Member of Parliament for Central Nova

“The new Air Cargo Logistics Park is an important addition to the Halifax Stanfield International Airport that will help to make both the Airport and Nova Scotia more competitive. It will enhance trade and expand our capacity to foster exports. The Government of Nova Scotia is proud to have contributed our financial support to this project.” – The Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia.

“We are so proud of our airport. Halifax Stanfield is a huge economic generator for the entire region, and the new Air Cargo Logistics Park opens the door for businesses to compete in the global economy from here. It will create new opportunities that will benefit our city, province, and region.” – Mike Savage, Mayor of Halifax Regional Municipality

“Today’s milestone would not have been possible without the ongoing support of our government and business partners who helped make our vision for the Halifax Stanfield Air Cargo Logistics Park become a reality, even while navigating a global pandemic.

We look forward to continuing to accelerate the growth of our communities by connecting Atlantic businesses and goods to the world.” – Joyce Carter, President & Chief Executive Officer, Halifax International Airport Authority

“The new First Catch facility has expanded our operations capacity because we can accommodate more flights, operate cutting edge lobster holding and handling practices, and handle unforeseen emergencies, such as lengthy flight delays, cancellations, and short notice order changes. Our business has exported more than 10 million pounds of live Canadian lobster annually for the past three years and our new

facility technology and set-up will ensure lower mortality rates, increasing the capacity for even more lobster to safely get to global markets each year.” – Lister Li, Executive Vice President, First Catch Fisheries Co. Ltd.

“Gateway Facilities ULC, in cooperation with the Halifax International Airport Authority, has successfully established and grown the air cargo business in Halifax over the past decade. We look forward to continuing to partner with HIAA in growing the cargo business within the new air cargo logistics park.” – Steven Christiansen, President Gateway Facilities ULC