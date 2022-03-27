Almost 600 calls for service to RCMP in District 1 last month

FALL RIVER/WAVERLEY: The Fall River-Waverley-Musquodoboit Valley areas saw a 20.1 per cent increase in calls for service to Halifax District RCMP in February 2022 compared to Feb. 2021.

According to the monthly stats posted by Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon on her Facebook page, there were 42 more initiative-taking assignments—189—compared to 147 a year earlier.

Officers issued 13 summary offence tickets, compared to 20 in Feb. 2021. Tickets issued were for: seven for other MVA (no registration; no insurance; expired vehicle permits); three for speeding; two for unregistered vehicles; and one for aggressive driving.

Police did 97 traffic stops compared to 95 in Feb. 2021. They issued one impaired driving charge compared to four in Feb. 2021. There were zero impaired suspensions issued, same as a year before.

In the area, police responded to 31 motor vehicle collisions, compared to 17 in Feb. 2021. Three of the mvc’s resulted in injuries.

Officers also held 75 cellphone/impaired/seatbelts/speeding checkpoints in District 1.