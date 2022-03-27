DUTCH SETTLEMENT: There was a lot of kicking going on in Dutch Settlement on March 26–all for a good cause.

Winding River Taekwon-Do, operated by Tracey Williams, held a Kick-a-Thon fundraiser in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine to help those evacuating the country as Russia invades it.

At the Kick-A-Thon in Dutch Settlement, there were many participants having a good time at the event.

The total raised as of March 27 was $4,500, however there are still donations to come in, so a final total will shared soon, said Williams.

Well done to all those involved in kicking it up and to Williams for organizing the fundraiser.

All monies raised are going to The Children of War in Ukraine through The Voices of Children. https://voices.org.ua/en/.

Below are some photos from the event as submitted to us: