Ann Steele to mark release of debut single at Legion Wing Night

WAVERLEY: A Waverley resident will release her first single, a folk song about the community she calls home and loves at the ripe age of 82-years-old.

Ann Steele, who is an inspiring testament to the enduring power of dreams and the boundless creativity within us all, will release her first studio recording and music video for her original song, Waverley Town ‘O, built on the foundation of the traditional folk song, The Fox.

The song recording, composition, and video were produced in collaboration with fellow Waverley musician Dave Carroll, an award-winning singer-songwriter, and founder of Big Break Productions.

Steele will mark her musical release as part of Gold Rush Days on Sept. 14 as she hits the stage at the Waverley Legion on their weekly Wing Night. She will perform Waverley Town ‘O for those in attendance.

The song is a tribute to her residence of over 50 years that brings listeners to a time in history when her community was famous for gold mining.

A release said the storytelling then takes listeners to the plight of Waverley residents when arsenic was tragically found in the water due to mining operations.

Growing up, Ann was one of 8 children living on a farm in Prince Edward Island. From meagre means, the family sought joy through music and togetherness. Ann and her sisters would sing so often that their mother had to make house rules, such as, “no singing at the table.”

She eventually met the love of her life, a Cape Breton man named Frank Steele (1941-2011).

Since planting their roots in Waverley some 50 years ago, Ann has become a treasured neighbour, friend to many, and a long-time volunteer to the Catholic Women’s League and the Royal Canadian Legion.

You can catch her playing with her music circle friends on Thursday nights at the Legion during wing night.

She invites all members of the Waverley community and beyond to come together and celebrate the official release of her song during the long-standing and much-anticipated annual event, Waverley Gold Rush Days, creating new memories and adding another chapter to Waverley’s vibrant history.

“Ann has always been a very special person willing to give her time and talents to the community,” says Marilyn Clarke, a long-time member of the Waverley Heritage Society and member of the board of directors.

“Ann’s song is more than just music; it’s a story that reminds us of the enduring spirit of our community.”