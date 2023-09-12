East Hants RCMP Officer assaulted during arrest of man in Rawdon

RAWDON: A 28-year-old Barton man is facing a slew of charges after police received a report of suspicious activity on Sept. 11 in Rawdon.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the community policing officer, said the incident was reported to police at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Police were advised by the complainant that there was a man driving a truck up and down a driveway of a residence all the while screaming out the window. Officers responded and located the truck.

“Once our officers activated the police lights, the driver fled by driving into a nearby driveway,’ said Const. Burns. “One of our officers was able to intercept him but the driver did not stop and rammed his police vehicle with his truck.

“The other officer blocked the driver from the rear, so he was unable to escape.”

Const. Burns said both officers were able to make contact with the driver, but he refused to exit the vehicle after being told that he was under arrest.

“The officer forced the driver out of his vehicle and a struggle ensued,” said Const. Burns.

“The driver punched one of our officers in the face before they were able to gain control and get him in handcuffs.”

He said no serious injuries were sustained by the responding police officers or the driver during the incident.

Cody Andrew Prudhomme, 28, was taken into custody and has been charged with the following offences:

Flight from Police, S. 320.17 CC

Impaired driving, S. 320.14(1)(a) CC

Resist Arrest, S. 129(a) CC

Assault Police Officer, S.270(2) CC

Fail to comply with Release Order x 3, S. 145(5)(a) CC.

Assault with a weapon, S. 267(a) CC

Mischief, S. 430(4) CC

Const. Burns said the investigation continues into the matter.

“Further charges are pending,” he said.

Prudhomme was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Sept. 12 in Truro Provincial Court.