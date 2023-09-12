LWF players key Team N.S. repeat as U-14 girls Atlantic champions

FALL RIVER: Five players from the LWF Baseball Association helped Team Nova Scotia defend their Under-14 Atlantic championship.

The team, coached by Adam Long, Dean Lee, and Rachel Crawford, returned home with the gold medal and championship banner for a second straight year. This time they came home from Newfoundland and Labrador with the title.

Iris Long, Breanna Kuehner, Georgia Hines, Olivia Warford, and Addison Lee represented LWF baseball on the team.

N.S. finished with a 3-1 record in round robin preliminary action.

The Bluenosers got off to a rough start losing to NL 1 by a 3-2 score, before battling back for wins of 10-2 over New Brunswick and NL 2 on Saturday morning by a score of 12-0.

They defeated P.E.I. 8-3 to cap off the round robin.

N.S. scored 34 runs for and surrendered nine against during round robin play.

In the championship, Nova Scotia had a rematch with Newfoundland and Labrador 1.

It was a pitchers duel as both teams played solid play that had coaches—and parents alike—biting their nails with every pitch and hit.

N.S. trailed 1-0 going to the sixth inning when they scored twice, and capped things off to capture the game 2-1 and the Atlantic Under-14 girls championship.

Team N.S. defended its U-14 Girls Atlantic baseball title. (Submitted photo)

Warford went seven-for-10 at the plate to win the top offensive player of the tournament. She also drove in the game tying run in the final.

She came on in relief in the championship throwing a scoreless inning to secure the championship.

Overall, Warford pitched 3.2 innings, facing 14 batters, and mowing down eight of them while giving up no hits and no runs. She walked three batters in total.

Mikael Fields was named the championship game MVP for Team N.S.

Sidnee Wood struck out 15 batters over two games to earn Top Defensive player MVP honours for the tournament.