Annual Const. Heidi Stevenson memorial golf tournament a success, organizers say

SHUBENACADIE: The annual memorial golf tournament in memory of a much loved and missed East Hants RCMP officer raised more than $10,000.

The money raised from the annual Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament goes to East Hants Crime Prevention, who uses the money to award bursaries to graduating high school students in Heidi’s memory.

This years tournament was held on May2 6 at the Links at Penn Hills in Shubenacadie.

Const. Andrew Ouellette, one of the organizers for the tournament, said it was a tremendous success.

“It warms the heart to know that so many businesses, volunteers and participants get behind this event so we can honor Heidi,” he said. “We can’t do it without them. Heidi loved helping youth and she keeps doing that with this tournament.”

He said they work hard communicating with many local and provincial businesses and it pays off.

“We are very appreciative of everyone that helped us make this a success,” said Const. Ouellette. “There are too many to list but know that you are the key to this working.”

(Submitted photo)

Const. Ouellette said while no date is yet known for the 2024 Const. Heidi Stevenson Memorial Golf Tournament, planning has started.

He said if any business, or person(s), would like to be involved with, or donate/sponsor, to next year’s event please contact him at the Enfield RCMP Detachment.

Const. Ouellette said it’s an event that many, including those who were Heidi’s colleagues, look forward to.