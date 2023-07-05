RIVERSIDE SPEEDWAY: Fourteen drivers from Beaver Bank/Windsor Junction and East Hants/Stewiacke are among the 90 who have registered over three divisions for IWK 250 Super Weekend July 14-15 at Riverside International Speedway in Antigonish.

The pre-registration list to date was released by management for Riverside International Speedway on July 4.

The list includes drivers from six provinces and one state; it’s the largest overall car count for the event in over a decade.

For the IWK 250, presented by Steve Lewis Auto, there are four locals registered to take the green flag for the $20,000 winners purse East Coast International Pro Stock Tour feature.

That list of locals includes:

Matt Vaughan in the 0 ECI sponsored hot rod out of Lantz.

Wyatt McCulloch from Stewiacke in the no. 48.

Lower Sackville’s Brad Eddy will pilot the no. 7 machine.

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie will wheel the no. 30 East Coast Financing-sponsored hot rod.

Carson Hocevar, the ’23 NASCAR celebrity driver for the IWK 250, will drive the popular Cat Car for Kids; it’s sponsored by Toromont Cat and adorned with signatures of IWK Health Care Centre patients and their families – an event centerpiece in helping raise awareness and funds for the IWK Foundation.

Since 2007, friends and fans of the IWK 250 have donated over $567,000 to the IWK Foundation.

Each of these drivers along with all of the rest on the entry list are looking to see their name etched on the coveted John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup as the 2023 IWK 250 champion.

IWK 250 PRESENTED BY STEVE LEWIS / ENTRY LIST* (to-date)

08 Nicholas Naugle Dartmouth NS 0 Matt Vaughan Lantz NS 1 Ryan Messer Harvey NB 2 Ashton Tucker Strathadam NB 4 Wayne Smith Timberlea NS 7 Brad Eddy Halifax NS 9 John Rankin Quispamsis NB 11v Jordan Veinotte Porters Lake NS 13 Austin MacDonald Pictou NS 23 Carson Hocevar Portage Michigan 23s Lonnie Sommerville Barnesville NB 25 Ryan VanOirschot Antigonish NS 28 Tanton Wooldridge Summerside PE 29 Greg Proude Springvale PE 30 Stephen Lively Shubenacadie NS 31 Chris Reid Fort McMurray AB 31 Rick Spencer-Walt Oro Medonte ON 36 Gary Elliott Murray Siding NS 40 Robbie MacEwen Charlottetown PE 41 Mike Rodgers Pine Glen NB 42 Kyle Reid Fort McMurray AB 48 Dwayne Baker Stayner ON 48 Wyatt McCulloch Alton NS 51 Mark LeClair Brackley Beach PE 54 Jarrett Butcher Porter’s Lake NS 88 Russell Smith Jr Lakeside NS 89 Donald Chisholm Antigonish NS 99 Craig Slaunwhite Terence Bay NS

In the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, there are five locals who will be looking to carry the checkered flag after the NAPA/Henry’s AUTOPRO 100 on Friday night July 14.

Among those drivers are the no. 14 of Alex Johnson of Oakfield.

Harry Ross White of Kennetcook in the no. 18.

The no. 56 of Mark Josey of Enfield.

Pete Miller will wheel the AJK no 92 out of Kennetcook for the sportsman race.

Beaver Bank’s Philip Barkhouse has registered the no. 99 for the race.

Here is the registered list to date of Sportsman drivers:

NAPA / HENRY’S AUTOPRO SPORTSMAN 100 / ENTRY LIST* (to-date)

01 Joey Livingstone Fisher’s Grant NS 06 Sara Thorne Chance Cove NL 2 Corey Breen Antigonish NS 6 Danny Chisholm Port Williams NS 8 Chris Reid Fort McMurray AB 10 Richard Salter Burlington NS 10 Brady Creamer Miramichi NB 14 Alex Johnson Enfield NS 18 Harry Ross White Kennetcook NS 21 Shawn Pierce Newcombville NS 23 Shawn Waterfield Sydney NS 27 Kyle Bent Windemere NS 29 Darren Price Main A Dieu NS 31 Jesse Deveau Greenwood NS 42 Ronnie MacKay Sydney NS 44r Russell Smith Lakeside NS 49 Gerald Hicks Conception Bay S NL 51 Dylan Dowe Bedford NS 53 Steve MacPhee Yarmouth NS 54 Tony Leonard Big Lake NS 56 Mark Josey Enfield NS 61 Jerry Hayes Sydney NS 65 Brandon Carter Salisbury NB 66 Jeffrey Breen Antigonish NS 68 Michael Cormier Grand-Barachois NB 78 Dennis Nickerson Marshy Hope NS 87 Kevin Morse Antigonish NS 92 Pete Miller East Gore NS 94 Devin Smith Lakeside NS 99 Wayne Walsh Conception Bay S NL 99 Phillip Barkhouse Beaver Bank NS

Twenty-seven Legends Cars teams have registered to compete in the Superior Foundations Maritime Legends Challenge on July 14.

Among that list are five young guns from East Hants and Windsor Junction who would love to put their cars into Victory Lane as the undercard for the Sportsman race on July 14.

Drivers looking for the checkered flag locally include:

No. 03 Colton Noble of Nine Mile River.

No. 24 Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction

No. 8 Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River

No. 81 Nate Singer of Kennetcook

Gage Gilby in the no. 25 CKG-sponsored machine out of Enfield.

The entry list for the League of Legends Challenge to date:

SUPERIOR FOUNDATIONS MARITIME LEGENDS CHALLENGE / ENTRY LIST* (to-date)

00 Caden Tufts Halifax NS 03 Colton Noble Nine Mile River NS 07 Kelsey Hann Mount William NS 08 Cory Hall Pictou NS 0 Tanton Wooldridge Summerside PE 7 Jeff Cruickshank Mt Denson NS 8 Dawson Noble Nine Mile River NS 9 Campbell Delaney Halifax NS 14 Brayden Wadden Hammonds Plains NS 17 Andrew Burgess Lake Echo NS 18 Josh Langille Coldbrook NS 19 Nathan Langille Coldbrook NS 20 Devin Wadden Hammonds Plains NS 24 Ayden Christensen Windsor Jct NS 25 Gage Gilby Enfield NS 34 Stephen Piccott Donaldston PE 39 Chase Livingston Springhill NS 44 Nathan Blackburn Lower Sackville NS 46 Randy Stoddard Barrington NS 65 Darren Sherwood Moncton NB 66 Owen Mahar Hubley NS 66m Daryl Mahar Hubley NS 71 Chase MacKay Bear Cove NS 73 Brad Wadden Hammonds Plains NS 81 Nate Singer Kennetcook NS 87 Danny Chisholm Port Williams NS 111 Wayne Hanlon, Jr. St. John’s NL

*Based on registrations received to date and subject to change without notice; cars can register to compete through race day.

Three drivers will do the double by entering two races. Chris Reid in pro stock and sportsman, Tanton Wooldridge in pro stock and legends, and Danny Chisholm in sportsman and legends.

Tickets for the IWK 250 Super Race Weekend are available online at www.riversidespeedway.ca.