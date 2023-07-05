Colton Noble (03) gets a little sideways around 25 Gage Gilby and the 18 of Josh Langille out of turn four at Scotia Speedworld in Maritime League of Legends action. All three are set to race at the MLOL race as part of IWK 250 weekend at Riverside Speedway. (Healey photo)

RIVERSIDE SPEEDWAY: Fourteen drivers from Beaver Bank/Windsor Junction and East Hants/Stewiacke are among the 90 who have registered over three divisions for IWK 250 Super Weekend July 14-15 at Riverside International Speedway in Antigonish.

The pre-registration list to date was released by management for Riverside International Speedway on July 4.

The list includes drivers from six provinces and one state; it’s the largest overall car count for the event in over a decade.

For the IWK 250, presented by Steve Lewis Auto, there are four locals registered to take the green flag for the $20,000 winners purse East Coast International Pro Stock Tour feature.

That list of locals includes:

Matt Vaughan in the 0 ECI sponsored hot rod out of Lantz.

Wyatt McCulloch from Stewiacke in the no. 48.

Lower Sackville’s Brad Eddy will pilot the no. 7 machine.

Steve Lively of Shubenacadie will wheel the no. 30 East Coast Financing-sponsored hot rod.

Carson Hocevar, the ’23 NASCAR celebrity driver for the IWK 250, will drive the popular Cat Car for Kids; it’s sponsored by Toromont Cat and adorned with signatures of IWK Health Care Centre patients and their families – an event centerpiece in helping raise awareness and funds for the IWK Foundation.

Since 2007, friends and fans of the IWK 250 have donated over $567,000 to the IWK Foundation.

Each of these drivers along with all of the rest on the entry list are looking to see their name etched on the coveted John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup as the 2023 IWK 250 champion.

IWK 250 PRESENTED BY STEVE LEWIS / ENTRY LIST* (to-date)

  1. 08 Nicholas Naugle Dartmouth NS
  2. 0 Matt Vaughan Lantz NS
  3. 1 Ryan Messer Harvey NB
  4. 2 Ashton Tucker Strathadam NB
  5. 4 Wayne Smith Timberlea NS
  6. 7 Brad Eddy Halifax NS
  7. 9 John Rankin Quispamsis NB
  8. 11v Jordan Veinotte Porters Lake NS
  9. 13 Austin MacDonald Pictou NS
  10. 23 Carson Hocevar Portage Michigan
  11. 23s Lonnie Sommerville Barnesville NB
  12. 25 Ryan VanOirschot Antigonish NS
  13. 28 Tanton Wooldridge Summerside PE
  14. 29 Greg Proude Springvale PE
  15. 30 Stephen Lively Shubenacadie NS
  16. 31 Chris Reid Fort McMurray AB
  17. 31 Rick Spencer-Walt Oro Medonte ON
  18. 36 Gary Elliott Murray Siding NS
  19. 40 Robbie MacEwen Charlottetown PE
  20. 41 Mike Rodgers Pine Glen NB
  21. 42 Kyle Reid Fort McMurray AB
  22. 48 Dwayne Baker Stayner ON
  23. 48 Wyatt McCulloch Alton NS
  24. 51 Mark LeClair Brackley Beach PE
  25. 54 Jarrett Butcher Porter’s Lake NS
  26. 88 Russell Smith Jr Lakeside NS
  27. 89 Donald Chisholm Antigonish NS
  28. 99 Craig Slaunwhite Terence Bay NS

In the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, there are five locals who will be looking to carry the checkered flag after the NAPA/Henry’s AUTOPRO 100 on Friday night July 14.

Among those drivers are the no. 14 of Alex Johnson of Oakfield.

Harry Ross White of Kennetcook in the no. 18.

The no. 56 of Mark Josey of Enfield.

Pete Miller will wheel the AJK no 92 out of Kennetcook for the sportsman race.

Beaver Bank’s Philip Barkhouse has registered the no. 99 for the race.

Here is the registered list to date of Sportsman drivers:

NAPA / HENRY’S AUTOPRO SPORTSMAN 100 / ENTRY LIST* (to-date)

  1. 01 Joey Livingstone Fisher’s Grant NS
  2. 06 Sara Thorne Chance Cove NL
  3. 2 Corey Breen Antigonish NS
  4. 6 Danny Chisholm Port Williams NS
  5. 8 Chris Reid Fort McMurray AB
  6. 10 Richard Salter Burlington NS
  7. 10 Brady Creamer Miramichi NB
  8. 14 Alex Johnson Enfield NS
  9. 18 Harry Ross White Kennetcook NS
  10. 21 Shawn Pierce Newcombville NS
  11. 23 Shawn Waterfield Sydney NS
  12. 27 Kyle Bent Windemere NS
  13. 29 Darren Price Main A Dieu NS
  14. 31 Jesse Deveau Greenwood NS
  15. 42 Ronnie MacKay Sydney NS
  16. 44r Russell Smith Lakeside NS
  17. 49 Gerald Hicks Conception Bay S NL
  18. 51 Dylan Dowe Bedford NS
  19. 53 Steve MacPhee Yarmouth NS
  20. 54 Tony Leonard Big Lake NS
  21. 56 Mark Josey Enfield NS
  22. 61 Jerry Hayes Sydney NS
  23. 65 Brandon Carter Salisbury NB
  24. 66 Jeffrey Breen Antigonish NS
  25. 68 Michael Cormier Grand-Barachois NB
  26. 78 Dennis Nickerson Marshy Hope NS
  27. 87 Kevin Morse Antigonish NS
  28. 92 Pete Miller East Gore NS
  29. 94 Devin Smith Lakeside NS
  30. 99 Wayne Walsh Conception Bay S NL
  31. 99 Phillip Barkhouse Beaver Bank NS

Twenty-seven Legends Cars teams have registered to compete in the Superior Foundations Maritime Legends Challenge on July 14.

Among that list are five young guns from East Hants and Windsor Junction who would love to put their cars into Victory Lane as the undercard for the Sportsman race on July 14.

Drivers looking for the checkered flag locally include:

No. 03 Colton Noble of Nine Mile River.

No. 24 Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction

No. 8 Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River

No. 81 Nate Singer of Kennetcook

Gage Gilby in the no. 25 CKG-sponsored machine out of Enfield.

The entry list for the League of Legends Challenge to date:

SUPERIOR FOUNDATIONS MARITIME LEGENDS CHALLENGE / ENTRY LIST* (to-date)

  1. 00 Caden Tufts Halifax NS
  2. 03 Colton Noble Nine Mile River NS
  3. 07 Kelsey Hann Mount William NS
  4. 08 Cory Hall Pictou NS
  5. 0 Tanton Wooldridge Summerside PE
  6. 7 Jeff Cruickshank Mt Denson NS
  7. 8 Dawson Noble Nine Mile River NS
  8. 9 Campbell Delaney Halifax NS
  9. 14 Brayden Wadden Hammonds Plains NS
  10. 17 Andrew Burgess Lake Echo NS
  11. 18 Josh Langille Coldbrook NS
  12. 19 Nathan Langille Coldbrook NS
  13. 20 Devin Wadden Hammonds Plains NS
  14. 24 Ayden Christensen Windsor Jct NS
  15. 25 Gage Gilby Enfield NS
  16. 34 Stephen Piccott Donaldston PE
  17. 39 Chase Livingston Springhill NS
  18. 44 Nathan Blackburn Lower Sackville NS
  19. 46 Randy Stoddard Barrington NS
  20. 65 Darren Sherwood Moncton NB
  21. 66 Owen Mahar Hubley NS
  22. 66m Daryl Mahar Hubley NS
  23. 71 Chase MacKay Bear Cove NS
  24. 73 Brad Wadden Hammonds Plains NS
  25. 81 Nate Singer Kennetcook NS
  26. 87 Danny Chisholm Port Williams NS
  27. 111 Wayne Hanlon, Jr. St. John’s NL

*Based on registrations received to date and subject to change without notice; cars can register to compete through race day.

Three drivers will do the double by entering two races. Chris Reid in pro stock and sportsman, Tanton Wooldridge in pro stock and legends, and Danny Chisholm in sportsman and legends.

Tickets for the IWK 250 Super Race Weekend are available online at www.riversidespeedway.ca.

