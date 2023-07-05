RIVERSIDE SPEEDWAY: Fourteen drivers from Beaver Bank/Windsor Junction and East Hants/Stewiacke are among the 90 who have registered over three divisions for IWK 250 Super Weekend July 14-15 at Riverside International Speedway in Antigonish.
The pre-registration list to date was released by management for Riverside International Speedway on July 4.
The list includes drivers from six provinces and one state; it’s the largest overall car count for the event in over a decade.
ADVERTISEMENT:
For the IWK 250, presented by Steve Lewis Auto, there are four locals registered to take the green flag for the $20,000 winners purse East Coast International Pro Stock Tour feature.
That list of locals includes:
Matt Vaughan in the 0 ECI sponsored hot rod out of Lantz.
Wyatt McCulloch from Stewiacke in the no. 48.
Lower Sackville’s Brad Eddy will pilot the no. 7 machine.
Steve Lively of Shubenacadie will wheel the no. 30 East Coast Financing-sponsored hot rod.
Carson Hocevar, the ’23 NASCAR celebrity driver for the IWK 250, will drive the popular Cat Car for Kids; it’s sponsored by Toromont Cat and adorned with signatures of IWK Health Care Centre patients and their families – an event centerpiece in helping raise awareness and funds for the IWK Foundation.
Since 2007, friends and fans of the IWK 250 have donated over $567,000 to the IWK Foundation.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Each of these drivers along with all of the rest on the entry list are looking to see their name etched on the coveted John W. Chisholm Memorial Cup as the 2023 IWK 250 champion.
IWK 250 PRESENTED BY STEVE LEWIS / ENTRY LIST* (to-date)
- 08 Nicholas Naugle Dartmouth NS
- 0 Matt Vaughan Lantz NS
- 1 Ryan Messer Harvey NB
- 2 Ashton Tucker Strathadam NB
- 4 Wayne Smith Timberlea NS
- 7 Brad Eddy Halifax NS
- 9 John Rankin Quispamsis NB
- 11v Jordan Veinotte Porters Lake NS
- 13 Austin MacDonald Pictou NS
- 23 Carson Hocevar Portage Michigan
- 23s Lonnie Sommerville Barnesville NB
- 25 Ryan VanOirschot Antigonish NS
- 28 Tanton Wooldridge Summerside PE
- 29 Greg Proude Springvale PE
- 30 Stephen Lively Shubenacadie NS
- 31 Chris Reid Fort McMurray AB
- 31 Rick Spencer-Walt Oro Medonte ON
- 36 Gary Elliott Murray Siding NS
- 40 Robbie MacEwen Charlottetown PE
- 41 Mike Rodgers Pine Glen NB
- 42 Kyle Reid Fort McMurray AB
- 48 Dwayne Baker Stayner ON
- 48 Wyatt McCulloch Alton NS
- 51 Mark LeClair Brackley Beach PE
- 54 Jarrett Butcher Porter’s Lake NS
- 88 Russell Smith Jr Lakeside NS
- 89 Donald Chisholm Antigonish NS
- 99 Craig Slaunwhite Terence Bay NS
ADVERTISEMENT:
In the Auto World Allstar Sportsman Series, there are five locals who will be looking to carry the checkered flag after the NAPA/Henry’s AUTOPRO 100 on Friday night July 14.
Among those drivers are the no. 14 of Alex Johnson of Oakfield.
Harry Ross White of Kennetcook in the no. 18.
The no. 56 of Mark Josey of Enfield.
Pete Miller will wheel the AJK no 92 out of Kennetcook for the sportsman race.
Beaver Bank’s Philip Barkhouse has registered the no. 99 for the race.
Here is the registered list to date of Sportsman drivers:
NAPA / HENRY’S AUTOPRO SPORTSMAN 100 / ENTRY LIST* (to-date)
- 01 Joey Livingstone Fisher’s Grant NS
- 06 Sara Thorne Chance Cove NL
- 2 Corey Breen Antigonish NS
- 6 Danny Chisholm Port Williams NS
- 8 Chris Reid Fort McMurray AB
- 10 Richard Salter Burlington NS
- 10 Brady Creamer Miramichi NB
- 14 Alex Johnson Enfield NS
- 18 Harry Ross White Kennetcook NS
- 21 Shawn Pierce Newcombville NS
- 23 Shawn Waterfield Sydney NS
- 27 Kyle Bent Windemere NS
- 29 Darren Price Main A Dieu NS
- 31 Jesse Deveau Greenwood NS
- 42 Ronnie MacKay Sydney NS
- 44r Russell Smith Lakeside NS
- 49 Gerald Hicks Conception Bay S NL
- 51 Dylan Dowe Bedford NS
- 53 Steve MacPhee Yarmouth NS
- 54 Tony Leonard Big Lake NS
- 56 Mark Josey Enfield NS
- 61 Jerry Hayes Sydney NS
- 65 Brandon Carter Salisbury NB
- 66 Jeffrey Breen Antigonish NS
- 68 Michael Cormier Grand-Barachois NB
- 78 Dennis Nickerson Marshy Hope NS
- 87 Kevin Morse Antigonish NS
- 92 Pete Miller East Gore NS
- 94 Devin Smith Lakeside NS
- 99 Wayne Walsh Conception Bay S NL
- 99 Phillip Barkhouse Beaver Bank NS
ADVERTISEMENT:
Twenty-seven Legends Cars teams have registered to compete in the Superior Foundations Maritime Legends Challenge on July 14.
Among that list are five young guns from East Hants and Windsor Junction who would love to put their cars into Victory Lane as the undercard for the Sportsman race on July 14.
Drivers looking for the checkered flag locally include:
No. 03 Colton Noble of Nine Mile River.
No. 24 Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction
No. 8 Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River
No. 81 Nate Singer of Kennetcook
Gage Gilby in the no. 25 CKG-sponsored machine out of Enfield.
The entry list for the League of Legends Challenge to date:
SUPERIOR FOUNDATIONS MARITIME LEGENDS CHALLENGE / ENTRY LIST* (to-date)
- 00 Caden Tufts Halifax NS
- 03 Colton Noble Nine Mile River NS
- 07 Kelsey Hann Mount William NS
- 08 Cory Hall Pictou NS
- 0 Tanton Wooldridge Summerside PE
- 7 Jeff Cruickshank Mt Denson NS
- 8 Dawson Noble Nine Mile River NS
- 9 Campbell Delaney Halifax NS
- 14 Brayden Wadden Hammonds Plains NS
- 17 Andrew Burgess Lake Echo NS
- 18 Josh Langille Coldbrook NS
- 19 Nathan Langille Coldbrook NS
- 20 Devin Wadden Hammonds Plains NS
- 24 Ayden Christensen Windsor Jct NS
- 25 Gage Gilby Enfield NS
- 34 Stephen Piccott Donaldston PE
- 39 Chase Livingston Springhill NS
- 44 Nathan Blackburn Lower Sackville NS
- 46 Randy Stoddard Barrington NS
- 65 Darren Sherwood Moncton NB
- 66 Owen Mahar Hubley NS
- 66m Daryl Mahar Hubley NS
- 71 Chase MacKay Bear Cove NS
- 73 Brad Wadden Hammonds Plains NS
- 81 Nate Singer Kennetcook NS
- 87 Danny Chisholm Port Williams NS
- 111 Wayne Hanlon, Jr. St. John’s NL
*Based on registrations received to date and subject to change without notice; cars can register to compete through race day.
Three drivers will do the double by entering two races. Chris Reid in pro stock and sportsman, Tanton Wooldridge in pro stock and legends, and Danny Chisholm in sportsman and legends.
Tickets for the IWK 250 Super Race Weekend are available online at www.riversidespeedway.ca.