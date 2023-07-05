Vigneau-Sargeant, Canada undefeated at world street/ball hockey championships

CZECH REPUBLIC: Team Canada remains undefeated at the Under-21 International Street and Ball Hockey Federation world championships, and the lone Nova Scotian on the team is playing a key role in that.

Nel Vigneau-Sargeant, of Waverley, earned player of the game honours after scoring twice against Canada’s rival the U.S. in a 6-2 victory.

Canada also has wins of 5-1 over Slovakia and 3-1 over Czechia in round robin play.

Vigneau-Sargeant has nine goals and one assist in the four games.

A proud Canadian as Nel prepared to head to meet the rest of Team Canada to go to the Czech Republic. (Submitted photo)

In the final round robin game, Vigneau-Sargeant, a star with the Bishops Gaiters women’s hockey team, scored two hat-tricks—six goals—in an 18-0 thrashing as the Canucks never let the Great Britain team get any offence going.

They only surrendered one shot on their goaltender, while peppering the Great Britain goalie with 63 shots.

As a result of the win, Canada successfully progressed through the group stage without dropping a single point and will go into the semifinals as the first-seeders.

Semi-final action is set for today, July 5, and first up is Switzerland. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m. our time.