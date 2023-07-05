RCMP say Guysborough county man facing stolen property charge

UPPER SACKVILLE: A 32-year-old man from the Guysborough area faces theft-related charges following an incident in East Hants and Upper Sackville.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP, said on the night of July 1, police at the Enfield detachment received information about a stolen pop-up camper trailer being used at the KOA Campground in Upper Sackville.

On July 2, officers from East Hants RCMP, with assistance from Halifax District RCMP out of Lower Sackville, attended the campground and located the stolen trailer.

Const. Burns said a man was arrested on scene.

“Further investigation led police to recover a stolen utility trailer on Brushy Hill Road also in Upper Sackville,” he said.

The man, from Cross Roads Country Harbour, which is located in the Municipality of Guysborough, faces charges of possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

Const. Burns said another man was arrested on scene on an outstanding warrant. He was later released.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

He said police would like to thank the public for their information which led to the arrest of the two individuals.

Anyone else with information in regard to the above matter is asked to contact their nearest RCMP detachment.