Brien, Leslie named Athletes of the Year as GPV hands out awards

FALL RIVER: Student-athletes at Georges P. Vanier Junior High were recognized before the end of the school year.

The Fall River school honoured their rookies of the year; athletes of the year; and handed out a pair of School Sport Nova Scotia Awards.

Phys Ed teacher Sean Hanlon provided the major hardware winners to The Laker News.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Max Brien and Josie Leslie were named Athletes of the Year for their exemplary performances in their multiple sports.

Meanwhile, it was Aiden Knowles and Katie Whitman who were selected as the GPV Viper Rookies of the Year.

Both were honoured to receive the award for their strong seasons.

(Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The School Sport Nova Scotia Exemplary Participation Award (student award) was awarded to two Vipers.

It is awarded in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution to school sport. These student-athletes demonstrated personal qualities and characteristics which are most admired and reflect the true value of participation in school sport.

Oliver Walsh and Paityn Fownes were presented with the award.

A couple of the award winners. (Submitted photo)

The girls basketball coach’s award winner. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Meanwhile, receiving the Outstanding Service Award (Teacher/Volunteer Coach Award) from SSNS was teacher Andrea Gillespie.

The award is handed out in recognition and appreciation of outstanding contribution to school sport.

Through their actions they have demonstrated personal qualities and characteristics which are most admired, and which reflect the true values of participation in school sport.

Hanlon wished to acknowledge the Vipers Girls Softball team, coached by Adam Long and Ashford Crawford, who won the Mariner Central banner in extra innings.