N.S. announces housing options for those displaced by wildfires

HALIFAX: The Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing announced July 4 more help is coming for N.S. families left without a home by the recent wildfires in Shelburne County and HRM.

N.S. is investing $7.4 million in the purchase of 25 fully furnished modular homes that will be available to rent.

“People who suddenly lost their homes or suffered significant damage need housing now, and we have been working urgently with our partners to come up with affordable housing options that allow people to stay in their communities,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr.

“These modulars will provide a safe and comfortable space for people who need them as they work through the trauma of losing their home and the stress of possibly rebuilding or repairing.”

Two bedroom modular home. (Submitted photo)

Kent Homes will supply, deliver and install the two-and three-bedroom homes. People will have the option to place the home on their current property while they rebuild. The Province is also working to identify land with adequate services where modulars can be placed.

Rents will be based on the average market rate and will range from about $1,000 to $2,000 a month, depending on people’s circumstances, such as location and insurance status. Leases will be month to month to ensure flexibility.

The Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency will lease and manage the homes, and the Canadian Red Cross will work with the agency to offer referrals and rent supports as needed.

Nova Scotians in need are encouraged to contact the Red Cross, which will work with people to address their individual circumstances and find a solution that works with them. More information is available at: https://nspha.ca/programs/nova-scotia-wildfires-housing-support-program

Images of the homes, for illustration purposes, are at: https://news.novascotia.ca/photos/2023/07/04/kent-homes-modular-housing-illustrations

N.S. is also in advanced discussions with other modular home providers who have units readily available and will share more information as contracts are finalized.

Three-bedroom modular home. (Submitted)

Quotes:

“Since the beginning of the wildfire disaster in Nova Scotia, the Canadian Red Cross has been there to assist impacted individuals and families in a variety of ways. Now, thanks to the generosity of our donors across the country, this commitment will include our Personalized Recovery and Interim Housing Support program.

“We encourage people impacted by the fires to reach out to the Red Cross to see how we may be able to support them in their journey to recovery.”

– Bill Lawlor, interim Vice-President, Atlantic Canada, Canadian Red Cross

“We’re happy to help impacted Nova Scotians after this year’s wildfire destruction in Halifax and Shelburne. Working with the provincial government and our local partners on the ground, we are committed to mobilize now and get families into new turn-key homes as quickly as possible.”

– Jeremy Maxwell, General Manager, Kent Homes



Quick Facts:

— the modular homes will be about 84 to 93 square metres (900 to 1000 square feet), and will include furnishings, appliances and connection to services (well, septic, telecom)

— the Province recently announced a partnership with the home-sharing platform Happipad to help match people seeking short-term accommodations with homeowners who have rooms available to rent

— a partnership with Yardi Canada will provide options for people seeking longer-term housing