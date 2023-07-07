Langille earns NLSA Player of the Month honours on the pitch

ST. JOHN’S, NL: A soccer player from Windsor Junction is making waves of the good kind on The Rock.

Claire Langille was named senior female Player of the Month in the Newfoundland and Labrador Soccer Association (NLSA) for June for her outstanding performance.

The Lockview High alum plays with the St. John’s Soccer Club Jubilee.

In a post on their Instagram, the St. John’s team calls Langille’s addition to their to fantastic.

Langille scored seven goals and had eight assists during game action in the month of June.

“She has been a consistent offensive threat on the field,” said the post from the club.

She is currently tied for the league lead in goals scored.