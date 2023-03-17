Applications now open for HRM’s Youth Poet Laureate program

HALIFAX: The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) is advising residents that applications have opened for the inaugural Youth Poet Laureate Program.

Young poets (aged 12-21 at the time of application) are invited to apply and hone their writing skills, receive mentorship, and engage with others on issues that resonate with the municipality.

The selected Youth Poet Laureate will serve as a literary ambassador and seek to inspire and engage local youth to share their stories through written and spoken word. They will champion community vibrancy and inclusion while engaging young citizens in shaping the region in creative ways.

The successful applicant, selected by a peer jury review, will create new works of poetry, attend select Regional Council meetings to provide readings and offer insight into youth and their experiences, and be an advocate for poetry, language, arts, and young writers through various speaking engagements.

The annual, one-year position offers a $2,000 honorarium – as well as a one-year mentorship with the municipal Poet Laureate through the Writers’ Federation of Nova Scotia.

Applications are due by Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m..

For more information, visit our website.