Cowan keeps on hitting, smacks first home run of season for Tetons

TUCSON, AZ.: A Fall River collegiate baseball player has kept his hot streak at the plate going this week with his first home run of the season.

Shane Cowan, a Lockview High alum, plays with the Williston State Tetons in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) league. He has had a great week of at bats in game play in Tucson, Az. This week.

That week included his first home run of the season in an 8-7 win by his Tetons over Luther College JV on March 17. Besides the home run, he was 1-fo-r2 at the plate with a home run, RBI, and three runs scored. He also struck out once.

In other games during the week, Cowan, a first basemen and catcher, had a hit, an RBI, and a walk in an 11-3 win over Whalley Chiefs Post Grad on March 16.

Cowan had a runs cored and a hit in a 10-0 shutout on March 15 by his Tetons over Anoka-Ramsey.

In a March 11 game, that kicked off action in Arizona, Cowan had an RBI single and a walk as Williston State nipped Central Lakes 4-3.

On the season, Cowan has hit 12-for-38 in plate appearances in 15 games plate, good enough for a .316 batting average with a home run, six RBI’s, eight runs scored, one double, one stolen base, and eight walks.