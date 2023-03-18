N.S. moving forward with Aquaculture committee’s recommendations

LOWER SACKVILLE: Nova Scotia is moving forward with recommendations from an advisory committee to improve aquaculture regulations in the province.

A report from the Nova Scotia Aquaculture Regulatory Advisory Committee, released today, March 17, finds the sector’s current regulatory framework is a good foundation.

It makes 17 recommendations for improvements.



“Our aim is to support low-impact, sustainable growth in Nova Scotia’s aquaculture industry,” said Steve Craig, Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture. “These recommendations are the result of extensive consultation and will guide us in making improvements.

There are three themes in the recommendations:

— applying the right level of regulation to both small and large operations

— sharing more information and making it easier to find and understand for better transparency

— creating more opportunity for public participation in the application process for licences.



The current aquaculture regulations, developed following an independent review, have been in place since 2015.

Craig was appreciative of the committee’s work.

“I thank the committee and everyone who participated for sharing their insight to help us with this important work,” said Craig.

Quick Facts:

— consulting firm Davis Pier facilitated stakeholder and public consultation for the aquaculture regulatory review

— there were 988 survey responses and representatives from the aquaculture sector, fish harvesters, environmental and community groups, municipalities and academia were consulted

— there are 235 marine and land-based aquaculture sites in Nova Scotia

— the aquaculture industry employs about 900 people and contributes more than $80 million per year to Nova Scotia’s economy

Additional Resources:

Aquaculture Regulatory Review: Final Report and Recommendations: https://novascotia.ca/fish/aquaculture/laws-regs/docs/regulatory-review-final-report.pdf



What We Heard Summary Report and more information on the regulatory review:

https://novascotia.ca/fish/aquaculture/laws-regs/docs/regulatory-review-what-we-heard-summary-report.pdf