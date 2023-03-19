Dancers come home with hardware from Buzz Dance Challenge

ELMSDALE: Local dancers came away with some hardware at a recent dance competition.

The dance troupes from RSI Dance in Enfield took part in the Buzz Dance Challenge in Halifax at the Bella Rose Arts Centre.

Unity, Synergy, and Illusion dance troupes brought home numerous overall and special awards from the dance challenge.

Synergy won top Senior Group with their routine “Housework” and third highest mark Senior Group for “Oceanic Feeling.”

Unity got the honour of being invited to dance in the finals with their routine “Elephants” and receiving a special shout out from the judges.

Illusion took third overall with great work in their routine “Tiger” and first overall with their routine “The Last Hour” at the Encore Dance-off finals.

There was also Top Choreography awards to Illusion for “Tiger” and “The Last Hour,” both which were choreographed by Jordan Gunn.

The troupe also received a Top Mark Intermediate Contemporary for “My Way.”

Top Performance for stage presence was also awarded to the dancers in the Encore Dance-off for “Fabulous.