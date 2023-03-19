Brien named U-13 AAA provincial hockey championship MVP

FALL RIVER: A Fall River hockey player has captured a top award at the Hockey No0va Scotia Under-13 AAA provincial championship in Antigonish.

Max Brien was awarded the tournament MVP award after round robin play on Saturday during the tournament.

Brien and his Bedford Blues were playing quite well and had advanced to a semi-final on Sunday morning, which they fell to Pictou County by one goal 7-6.

In the tournament round robin, Brien a Georges P. Vanier Junior High student, was an offensive leader for his Blues, who were a perfect 3-0 in play.

In the semi-final, Brien had a goal and an assist.

The loss in the semi sent the Blues to a bronze medal game against Antigonish, one which they won 11-3 with Brien recording an assist.

No stats for the full tournament were available

Other tournament award winners were:

Top goalie: Aaron Meaden (Valley)

Top defence: Jack Cameron (Pictou)

Top forward: Cooper Strong (Chebucto)

Top Sportsman: Eli Swain (Pictou)

The all-star team was comprised of:

Goalie: Dylan Mombourquette (Antigonish)

Defence: Landon Gillis (Bedford); Blake Boutilier (TASA)

Forward: Jack Baldwin (Dartmouth; Carter O’Dell (TASA); and Maddox Burke (Bedford).