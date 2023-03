EAST HANTS: A 50-year-old man is under investigation by East Hants RCMP for child pornography-related offences.

RCMP say that on March 12 they received a complaint of possible child pornography possession and transmittance.

The suspect is believed to be responsible for three other related offences that are also currently under investigation.

As the matter is early in the investigation, police could not release any further details.

ADVERTISEMENT: