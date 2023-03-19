Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the week of March 6to March 12, East Hants RCMP responded to 72 calls for service.

On March 7, East Hants RCMP responded to a single vehicle accident where the vehicle fled from police, however was later located with the driver still in it.

An 18-year-old from Enfield was arrested for Flight from Police and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Police say charges are pending against the 18-year-old.

On March 11, East Hants RCMP responded to a complaint of Domestic Assault.

After investigation, a 30-year-old from Lantz has been charged with Assault.

During this time frame, East Hants RCMP responded to and investigated 20 traffic related offences.

Some charges have been laid, and some are still under investigation.

East Hants RCMP are also currently investigating two occurrences of Theft under $5000 – One at Giffin’s Esso in Mount Uniacke, and one at the Sobeys in Elmsdale.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Woman wanted on several fraud warrants

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Michelle Ann Drake (aka FERRIE, aka FERRIE-DRAKE), last known address located in Mulgrave.

Michelle Ann Drake is charged with :

Criminal Code Section 380(1)(a) – Fraud over $5,000

The charges stem from a fraudulent transaction of quads (for purchase) that originated in Enfield, NS in June of 2011.

Drake now has multiple warrants for similar charges out of multiple jurisdictions.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Drake.

Anyone who sees Michelle Ann DRAKE is asked to refrain from approaching them and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

