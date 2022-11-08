From a release

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia communities can now apply for funding to support their climate change mitigation and adaptation priorities – from deep energy retrofits and low-carbon transportation initiatives to flood and heat stress mitigation.

The new Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund opened for applications November 7. The fund will provide $15 million over three years in grants of $75,000 to $1 million, covering up to 60 to 80 per cent of a project’s eligible costs.

“Issues of inequity, diversity and inclusion, affordability, health and wellness, and sustainable prosperity are closely linked to climate change,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Timothy Halman.

“These grants will help build more sustainable, equitable and climate-ready communities.”

Eligible applicants include municipalities, First Nations communities, post-secondary institutions and registered non-profit organizations.

Successful projects will support community efforts to reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions and/or prepare for and respond to the impacts of climate change.



The Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, on behalf of the Province, developed and administers the fund.

Quotes:

“The federation looks forward to helping connect communities with the resources they need to implement the climate change projects that are important to them. Our program team is excited to begin hearing from organizations in Nova Scotia about their project ideas and to help bring these projects to fruition.”

– Juanita Spencer, CEO, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities



Quick Facts:

— the deadline to submit applications is December 16

— applicants can contact info@sccfns.ca to discuss project eligibility

— the second round of applications will be announced in the spring

— the fund was established under the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act