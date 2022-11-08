From a release

HALIFAX: Volunteers from across the province were honoured November 7, at the 48th annual Provincial Volunteer Awards ceremony.

“One of the great pleasures of serving as Lieutenant-Governor is the opportunity to celebrate the contributions of citizens across the province, particularly those who give back to others,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc.

“Today, I am proud to recognize a group of volunteers nominated by their communities for driving positive change and inspiring others.”

This year, a total of 70 awards were handed, including 67 representative awards and three specialty awards: the Youth Volunteer Award, Family Volunteer Award and Nova Scotia Strong Award.

The event, held in Dartmouth, also featured musical and dance performances and a reception.



“Today, we celebrate volunteers in all their diversity. The compassion to help others is present in every Nova Scotia community,” said Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MLA for Dartmouth East, on behalf of Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage and Minister responsible for the Voluntary Sector.

“The act of serving the needs of others is truly admirable and we are forever appreciative of these efforts to help improve the quality of life for Nova Scotians.”

For details about the award recipients, visit: https://novascotia.ca/nonprofitsector/documents/program-48th-provincial-volunteer-awards.pdf Quotes:“Volunteering is so important to me, as it is giving back to the community that has given me many opportunities. As I reflect on who I am and who I want to be, my community is my true foundation. The joy of helping others reach their greatest potential makes me feel as if I am making a difference, even if in the smallest way possible.”– Megumi Ozawa, Youth Volunteer Award recipient, Wentworth