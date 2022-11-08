From a release
HALIFAX: Volunteers from across the province were honoured November 7, at the 48th annual Provincial Volunteer Awards ceremony.
“One of the great pleasures of serving as Lieutenant-Governor is the opportunity to celebrate the contributions of citizens across the province, particularly those who give back to others,” said Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc.
“Today, I am proud to recognize a group of volunteers nominated by their communities for driving positive change and inspiring others.”
This year, a total of 70 awards were handed, including 67 representative awards and three specialty awards: the Youth Volunteer Award, Family Volunteer Award and Nova Scotia Strong Award.
The event, held in Dartmouth, also featured musical and dance performances and a reception.
“Today, we celebrate volunteers in all their diversity. The compassion to help others is present in every Nova Scotia community,” said Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and MLA for Dartmouth East, on behalf of Pat Dunn, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage and Minister responsible for the Voluntary Sector.
“The act of serving the needs of others is truly admirable and we are forever appreciative of these efforts to help improve the quality of life for Nova Scotians.”
For details about the award recipients, visit: https://novascotia.ca/nonprofitsector/documents/program-48th-provincial-volunteer-awards.pdf
Quotes:
“Volunteering is so important to me, as it is giving back to the community that has given me many opportunities. As I reflect on who I am and who I want to be, my community is my true foundation. The joy of helping others reach their greatest potential makes me feel as if I am making a difference, even if in the smallest way possible.”
– Megumi Ozawa, Youth Volunteer Award recipient, Wentworth
“I believe it is important to recognize and celebrate volunteers and all their work because everyone deserves praise, a job well done, a smile or a simple thank you. Volunteering is so very important to me because it helps me teach my kids that not everyone gets the same breaks in life and sometimes others need a helping hand and a warm heart. It also shows others that volunteering doesn’t always have to have a dollar amount attached to it. It can be just some of your time, a listening ear or simply your presence.”
– Amanda Laurie-Brown, Family Volunteer Award recipient, Springhill
Quick Facts:
— representative award recipients are selected by every municipality and First Nations community in Nova Scotia
— speciality award recipients are chosen by an independent selection panel
— non-profit organizations in Nova Scotia directly contribute $1 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) to the economy
Additional Resources:
Provincial Volunteer Awards: https://novascotia.ca/nonprofitsector/provincialvolunteerawards