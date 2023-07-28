Aquatic Centre closure expected to be lengthy due to flooding damage

ELMSDALE: The amount of time tat the East Hants Aquatic Centre will be closed after flooding is not yet known, but its expected to be lengthy.

Juliann Cashen, spokeswoman with the Municipality of East Hants, said the reopening of the Aquatic Centre is undetermined as the cleanup process and investigations into what repairs are needed begins.

The extent of the damage is still undetermined, but a majority of it was limited to the basement area (mechanical, electrical),” said Cashen.

“Once cleanup and dehumidification has been completed, further investigation will be required to understand the state of the mechanical, electrical and filtration equipment, as well as cost of repair. “

She said a volume of water from the unprecedented storm got in the stormwater system in and around the Aquatic Centre, resulting in the flooding.

The closure of the facility, in the Elmsdale Business Park, will impact on several programs.

Cashen said the Aquatics programming (swim lessons, aquafit, etc.) are cancelled.

“Summer rec programs (splash camps/day camps) are being accommodated in other areas of the corridor,” she said, “but refunds are being given to those who wished to cancel enrollment.”

She said recreation programming staff (day camp staff) have been moved to the other day camps to ensure the appropriate coverage with higher numbers in those camps.

As well, the East Hants Stingrays swim team have been affected by the closure.

“The East Hants Stingrays team has relocated their practice to both the Lantz outdoor pool and Colby Village pool,’ said Cashen.

Cashen said on the evening of July 21, into Saturday morning, significant amounts of stormwater entered the facility on both the upper and lower levels, flooding the basement with several feet of water and the upper level with a few inches.

The basement of the facility holds the primary electrical services for the building, mechanical systems that run the pool tanks and the heating system.

Over the weekend, MEH staff, along with Fire Service and the Special Hazard Response Unit, mitigated damages to the building by removing the water and ensuring the chemicals in the building were stable.

Cashen said right now the focus is on cleaning up the mess that the flood waters left.

“Cleaning and remediation (dehumidification) has to occur before next steps can be determined,” she said.

“The municipality will continue to work through their insurers to facilitate re-opening as quickly as possible.

“It will likely be a lengthy closure.”