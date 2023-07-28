MAIN PHOTO: Abby Lewis of Beaver Bank stands on the podium with her 3,000-metre gold medal proudly draped in the Canadian flag. (Submitted photo/NACAC U-18)

BEAVER BANK: Abby Lewis returned home from the NACAC U-18 championships with some extra luggage.

The Beaver Bank track and field athlete came home from San Jose, Costa Rica, where she represented Team Canada at the U-18 and U-23 NACAC championships, which were held July 21-23.

Besides the two gold medals, Lewis broke new records, so her name is in the NACAC record books after hitting new times in the 3,000 metre and 1,500 metre races.

In the 3,000, her first International race and proudly wearing the Canadian Maple Leaf, she won gold in a time of 10:01.67.

Two days later, Lewis raced in the 1,500-metre race, and earned gold in a blistering time of 4:35.01 an almost 10 seconds better then the record set by Canada’s Kendra Lewis in 2019.

“Winning gold was really exciting, and it was a bonus to set new NACAC U18 record,” said Lewis in an interview with The Laker News on the 3,000-metre race. “With the travel, heat and humidity I had no idea what to expect.”

She said standing on the podium with the Canadian flag while they played the National anthem was really special.

“I will remember it forever, “said Lewis.

Lewis had a day off before her next race and took advantage of it to the fullest to be prepared to give 100-plus per cent. She credited that to Team Canada’s staff including a team Doctor and Massage Therapist.

“They were so helpful with massages and ice baths,” she said. “I felt as prepared as possible to race the 1500m on Sunday.”

She said winning the gold in the 1,500 metre was just as special as the 3,000 metre golds.

“I got to race against one of my teammates, a great athlete from Ontario,’ said Lewis, a Lockview High student. “That really helped motivate me to push hard. I felt proud to represent Canada.”

Abby Lewis of Beaver Bank runs the 3,000-metre race. (Submitted photo)

Lewis was asked what the experience was like.

“The whole experience was amazing. I loved being part of Team Canada and representing my Country,” said Lewis. “Not only did I get to meet other athletes from across the country, but I also got to meet athletes from Central America and the Caribbean.

“I’m so grateful I had the opportunity. It was so much fun.”

Beaver Bank’s Abby Lewis and a competitor embrace after a race where she won gold. (Submitted photo)

She said donning the Canadian jersey on such a big stage gave her an idea what representing the country at an event like NACAC U-23 and U-18 championships was like.

“It definitely gave me a taste of higher-level competition,” she said. “I really tried to soak in the whole experience.

“For now I’m just staying focused on being the best I can be.”

There’s no downtime for the Athletics East (formerly Chebucto Athletics) athlete as she gears up for the Legion Nationals in Quebec in mid August.