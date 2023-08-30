Aquatic Centre, splash pad to remain closed; repairs continue

ELMSDALE: The East Hants Aquatic Centre and splash pad facilities will remain closed for Fall 2023, the Municipality of East Hants announced on Aug. 29.

The closure is as a result of repairs from flood damage caused during the July 21-22 flood.

Several residents expressed their sadness at the news of the closure remaining in place saying they missed the pool.

“Our teams are still working on restoring equipment and systems that were damaged,” MEH said.

In the post announcing the closure, MEH said they will continue to share updates with the community as they can.

“We remain committed to updating the community on the status of re-opening when we have new information to share,” the post on the Aquatic Centre’s Facebook Page said.

“We anticipate our next update will be later in the fall months.”

In the meantime, MEH’s Fall recreation guide is available now. Registration day is Wednesday, August 30 at 12 p.m.

Find more here: https://ow.ly/pS9u50PFqrv