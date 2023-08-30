Back-to-back champs: East Hants strikes U-18 soccer gold

ELMSDALE: Champions!!

East Hants Soccer’s Under-18 boys team have successfully defended their 2022 U-18 championship, repeating as victors last weekend.

The team won their semi-final over HCU in a very wet game 5-1 to make the championship final at provincials for a second straight year.

In the championship, it was East Hants as sunny skies shone down.

Dylan Snook kept Suburban FC U-18 boys at bay in net while the offence exploded, including two players with two goals each.

Scoring for the winners were Zack Gillis and Aidan Hibberts, each with two goals.

Single markers came from Dylan Miles; Aidan Oldrieve; and Cody Turner.

