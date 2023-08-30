TRURO: A Walk in our Boots fundraiser is being scheduled for Truro on Sept. 23.

The Truro Volunteer Fire Brigade and Truro Fire Service are organizing the event, which will welcome the community to check out what they as firefighters and first responders do.

The two have teamed up with the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro to host the Walk in our Boots 2023 event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk in our Boots will feature a touch-a-truck and recruitment drive from local fire departments in the lower parking lot at RECC.

Organizers are encouraging the community to come on out and join them and other local fire departments for a day filled with shiny trucks, cool equipment.

There will be an opportunity to talk with firefighters about what it is like to be a firefighter.

A free community BBQ will start at 12 p.m.

More details on the event at: https://fb.me/e/2JZ0wsrpP?mibextid=RQdjqZ