HALIFAX: On Wednesday, September 6 the Canadian Mental Health Association Nova Scotia Division is hosting Community Suicide Awareness, a free workshop on Zoom to address some common myths around suicide.

It will also explore who may be at risk and possible warning signs to watch for, how to support someone who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.



The workshop is being held ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, which is recognized around the world on September 10.

ADVERTISEMENT:

DETAILS:

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Zoom – please register in advance

Cost: FREE. Donations are gratefully accepted by clicking HERE

Who is the workshop for: This workshop is for anyone interested in learning what resources are available to support someone experiencing suicidal thoughts. It is designed for adults ages 18 and over.

Other details: This session is not a clinical training, but rather an opportunity to raise awareness about mental health and to provide participants with tools and resources.



CONTENT WARNING: This session may contain material that is sensitive in nature and could be upsetting for some viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Thinking about suicide or worried about a loved one? Talk Suicide Canada has trained helpers available 24/7/365 to help you.

Phone: 1-833-456-4566. Text (4 pm – 12 midnight EST): 45645.

Could you benefit from talking to someone but do not feel you are in crisis? Call 211 and ask for the Men’s, Women’s or All Genders Helplines.

REGISTER HERE